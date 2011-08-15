NEW YORK American household debt dipped slightly in the second quarter, while demand for credit rose, according to a report by the New York Federal Reserve Bank released on Monday.

Consumer debt slid to $11.4 trillion, down 0.4 percent from the first quarter. Mortgage debt -- which accounts for 71 percent of all consumer debt -- dropped by $20 billion, or 0.2 percent.

"This is more evidence that the pace of consumer deleveraging that began in late 2008 has slowed," Andrew Haughwout, vice president in the Research and Statistics Group at the New York Fed, said in a statement.

Consumer debt has fallen 8.6 percent from its peak of $12.5 trillion in the third quarter of 2008, but the pace of decline has slowed and even reversed in recent quarters.

Non-real estate debt -- on cars, credit cards, student tuition and other items -- fell 0.4 percent to $2.28 trillion in the last quarter.

The number of open credit card accounts jumped by 10 million, hinting at a growing demand for credit. Credit card limits rose 2.1 percent in the second quarter, suggesting banks are more willing to lend.

While many economists are pleased with the decrease in consumer debt, most say more spending is necessary to drive a robust economic recovery.

