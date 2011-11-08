PHILADELPHIA Nov 8 The U.S. economy is returning to a moderate growth scenario, and no further monetary policy easing is needed at this time, said a senior Federal Reserve official on Tuesday.

Charles Plosser, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, said his views had not changed since he dissented from decisions to ease policy in August and September.

"My views haven't changed. If anything, the data since September and November seems to be reasonable, it doesn't look like the economy is drifting downward anymore," said Plosser at a meeting of the Global Interdependence Center in Philadelphia.