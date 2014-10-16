Growth prospects for the still-unsteady global economy have dimmed as disinflation grips the world, making it difficult for central banks to move away from aggressive monetary stimulus, Reuters polls found.

The recent sell-off in financial markets, for years propped up by central bank liquidity and other stimulus measures, has brought into focus the risks another euro zone slowdown now poses to global growth.

Indeed, the biggest danger for the world economy in the coming year is deflation or another recession in the euro zone, followed closely by the risk of slower growth in China, according to polls conducted globally over the past week.

The euro zone is stuck in a quagmire of weak growth and inflation with even Germany, its biggest member, close to a recession, and prices falling in Italy. [ECILT/DE] [ECILT/IT]

"Recent data suggest that the euro zone is even more vulnerable to setbacks than initially had been taken into account," said Elwin de Groot, economist at Rabobank.

"Especially, the recent weakening of growth in emerging markets - including China - has dented activity in the stronger core economies, Germany in particular."

Global growth is forecast at 3.1 percent this year, roughly steady compared with 2013.

But the estimate for 3.6 percent growth next year has been chopped from 3.7 percent predicted three months ago and also is lower than the International Monetary Fund's recently downgraded 3.8 percent forecast.

DOUBLE JEOPARDY

The last few months have been marked by steeply falling inflation in many economies, with consumer price rises in some cases far below stability targets set by their central banks.

Consumer prices are expected to rise tepidly in most of the countries polled - including in the euro zone, where inflation slowed to a dangerously low 0.3 percent in September.

"The very low inflation reading for September will reinforce concern that the euro zone remains on a slippery slope to deflation," said Martin van Vliet, economist at ING Financial Markets.

Benchmark German Bund yields have plunged in recent days well below 1 percent to new record lows.

While the European Central Bank has cut the deposit rate below zero, offered cheap loans for banks to lend the money on to businesses, and launched private asset purchases, almost half of 27 economists who answered an additional question said these measures will not help boost inflation. [ECILT/EU]

That leaves almost no policy room for the central bank. Eighteen of 21 economists said if the ECB does decide to purchase sovereign debt, like the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England, it will probably do so by June next year.

As in the last few years, the euro zone economy is expected to lag compared with its Western peers. The United States is forecast to lead the way but the inflation outlook there has been dramatically lowered in the latest poll. [ECILT/US]

The rising dollar also has weighed on U.S. inflation expectations.

"As we noted recently, the impact of recent dollar appreciation, in and of itself, would be muted. But given 'lowflation' concerns, it could be seen as the straw that breaks the camel's back," Gustavo Reis, global economist at BofA-ML, said in a note.

Although the poll showed the Fed is likely to tighten policy in the second quarter of 2015, it stands in contrast to U.S. interest rate futures markets, which in recent days have pushed off the timing of the first hike to late next year.

Similarly, falling inflation and stock markets have virtually wiped out any lingering expectation for a Bank of England interest rate hike this year, although the poll consensus for a rise early in 2015 has not budged. [ECILT/GB]

Until recently, financial markets were completely pricing in such a move. But now they aren't expecting the first rise until later in the year, making the disconnect between official forecasts and market pricing more stark.

"We now consider that a combination of low inflation, international economic uncertainty and the absence of pay pressures means that the MPC will hold off from raising rates until August next year," said Investec's chief economist Philip Shaw, who on Wednesday ditched his call for a November hike.

Inflation slowed sharply in September to just 1.2 percent, its lowest in five years, and is not expected to reach the BoE's 2 percent target until the end of next year.

Britain's economy has been enjoying relatively solid growth and that will slow only marginally to 0.6 percent per quarter from now versus last quarter's 0.7 percent, unchanged from a September poll.

EMERGING DELAY

Poor growth has not been just a worry for developed economies. Key emerging nations like Brazil are also struggling to jumpstart their economies, which have failed to recapture growth rates seen before the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Latin America's economies face years of weak growth and market volatility, according to a poll that showed another steep cut to growth forecasts across the region. [ECILT/LTAM]

"The idea that we were to see the pre-crisis growth rates was just really wishful thinking," said Michael Henderson, Latin America analyst at UK-based consulting firm Maplecroft.

And deepening the economic chill, Chinese companies are on course to cut capital spending by around 7 percent this year, their biggest annual reduction since the global financial crisis.

That underscores the challenge China faces in containing an economic slowdown this year that is set to be its worst in 24 years, and which has been aggravated by a falling property market.

(Polling and additional reporting by Reuters Polls Bangalore and Reuters bureaus in Berlin, Paris, Milan, Dublin, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Brasilia, Toronto and New York; Analysis by Hari Kishan and Kailash Bathija in Bangalore; Editing by Susan Fenton)