HSBC appoints insurer AIA's Tucker as chairman
HONG KONG Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc on Monday said AIA Group Ltd Chief Executive Mark Tucker had been appointed as its chairman, replacing Douglas Flint.
Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted.
Total Industrial: July June May July14/13
Production, Pct Change 0.4 0.4 0.3 5.0
Previous Estimates 0.2 0.5
Production Index 104.4 103.9 103.5
July June May July'13
Pct of Capacity Use 79.2 79.1 79.0 77.5
Previous Estimates 79.1 79.1
Pct change: July June May July14/13
Final Products 0.7 0.1 -0.1 4.9
Consumer Goods 0.5 0.2 -0.5
Business Equipment 1.3 -0.3 0.7
Nonindustrial Supplies 0.2 UNCH 0.7
Construc.Supplies 0.8 0.7 1.3
Materials 0.3 0.7 0.6 5.5
Manufacturing Industry 1.0 0.3 0.3 4.9
Durable Goods 1.7 0.6 1.1
Motor Vehicles/Parts 10.1 UNCH 1.9
Non-Durable Goods 0.3 UNCH -0.4
Mining Industry 0.3 1.3 0.6 8.6
Utilities Industry -3.4 -0.7 UNCH -1.0
SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: July June May July14/13
High-tech output 1.3 0.5 2.3 8.4
Industrial output
ex high-tech 0.4 0.4 0.3 4.9
Industrial output
ex cars/parts UNCH 0.4 0.3 4.2
Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
July June May
13.19 11.65 11.74
Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) July June May July'13
Manufacturing 77.8 77.2 77.1 75.6
Durable Goods 78.6 77.5 77.3
Motor Vehicles/Parts 88.6 80.5 80.7
Non-Durable Goods 78.4 78.3 78.4
Mining 89.4 89.9 89.4 88.4
Utilities 75.9 78.7 79.3 77.4
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. July industrial output +0.3 pct
U.S. July capacity use rate 79.2 pct
U.S. July factory output +0.4 pct
(Washington newsroom)
SINGAPORE In today's so-called smart home, you can dim the lights, order more toothpaste or tell the kids to go to bed simply by talking to a small Wifi-connected speaker, such as Amazon's Echo or Google's Home.
LOS ANGELES Starbucks Corp on Friday said its business has not been hurt by a social media boycott campaign started in response to the chain's promise to hire 10,000 refugees globally over the next five years.