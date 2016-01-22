QUITO Ecuador said on Friday it had signed a $970 million credit line with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the Asian country's largest lender, which should boost the Andean nation amid an oil price squeeze.

The credit line is part of a broader financial deal agreed between Quito and Beijing last year, Ecuador's Finance Ministry said in a statement.

China has been the largest financier of Ecuador, an OPEC nation, since 2009.

The credit has an interest rate of three-month Libor plus 6.2 percent and has a five-year term, the ministry said.

