QUITO An earthquake in the Andean region shook Ecuador on Tuesday, witnesses said, sending people running into the streets in the capital of Quito a year after a deadly quake hit the country's Pacific coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Tuesday's 6.0 magnitude quake hit about 164 miles (263 km) northwest of the jungle town of Iquitos in neighboring Peru. The town is not far from Ecuador's Amazon region, home to much of the OPEC member's oil industry.

Petroecuador was seeking information about possible damage, a source at the company said.

The April 2016 quake had a magnitude of 7.8, killing around 600 people and destroying infrastructure along the coast.

