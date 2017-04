WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appears on screen via video link during a news conference at the Frontline Club in London, Britain February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange spoke to reporters on Friday via a video link from the Ecuadorian embassy in London after a U.N. panel ruled that he should be allowed to go free and be awarded compensation.

"We have today a really significant victory that has brought a smile to my face," Assange said.

