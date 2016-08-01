A sign marks the borders of the site where EDF Energy's Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will be constructed in Bridgwater, southwest England October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

LONDON French utility EDF and its Chinese partner China General Nuclear Corporation (CGN) agreed last year to make a series of investments in nuclear power generation in Britain.

Hinkley C, which would be the first building of a nuclear plant in Britain for decades, has been thrown into doubt by a surprise decision by the British government to review the project, just hours after the board of EDF voted to proceed with it.

New British Prime Minister Theresa May was concerned about the security implications of a planned Chinese investment in the Hinkley Point plant and intervened personally to delay the project, a former colleague and a source said.

HINKLEY C

Britain and EDF first reached a broad commercial agreement on the project at Hinkley Point in southwest England in 2013. The government announced China's involvement last year during a state visit by President Xi Jinping to Britain.

EDF will take a 66.5 percent stake in the 18 billion pound ($23 billion) project to build two new nuclear reactors at Hinkley, with CGN taking a 33.5 percent stake.

EDF and CGN are responsible for the upfront cost of the project but Britain has committed to paying a minimum price for the power generated for 35 years. The plant is due to provide around 7 percent of Britain's electricity.

The plant is due to begin operating in 2025.

SIZEWELL C

CGN is due to make a minority investment in the development of a new power station at Sizewell, in eastern England. The site, north of the existing Sizewell B power station, would include two new European-designed reactors.

EDF has agreed to take an 80 percent share in the development, with CGN due to take a 20 percent share.

The new power station would generate electricity for 60 years, EDF says, supporting around 900 permanent jobs once constructed and employing up to 5,600 during construction.

BRADWELL B

EDF and CGN plan to build and operate a new nuclear power station at Bradwell-on-Sea in Essex, southeast England.

The proposed site is next to an existing power station which stopped generating electricity in 2002 and is in the process of being decomissioned.

EDF says the project is currently at a very early stage and it will be several years before any detailed proposals are produced, with no defined timeline in place.

Unlike Hinkely and Sizewell, Bradwell would be a Chinese-led project, using Chinese technology. CGN is due to take a 66.5 percent share in a joint venture company behind the design and development of the plant, with EDF taking 33.5 percent.

