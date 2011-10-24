Logo of Electricite de France (EDF), is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense near Paris April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's EDF (EDF.PA) put a new offer on the table on Monday to win control of Italy's second-largest utility, Edison EDN.MI, but did not commit to a specific price for buying out minority shareholders.

"EDF proposed to commit to buy Delmi's Edison shares in three years at a price based on the EBITDA multiple of a sample of comparable listed companies," the French power group said in a statement.

Edison, which is worth 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion), is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A (A2.MI) through a complex shareholder pact.

EDF and Edison's Italian investors have until October 31 to come to an agreement on the shareholding structure of the Italian group. Beyond this date, Edison would be broken apart and a competitive bid for its assets would follow, unless the parties agree to extend negotiations for another few weeks.

($1 = 0.720 Euros)

