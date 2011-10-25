PARIS EDF (EDF.PA) has signed a preliminary deal to buy Swiss energy firm Alpiq's (ALPH.S) 20 percent stake in Italy's Edipower, with talks beginning on the basis of a price range between 150 and 200 million euros ($208-$278 million).

Any deal would have to be approved by the boards of both companies, which will be in exclusive talks until January 15, 2012.

"This preliminary agreement is part of the new proposal regarding Edison EDN.MI made yesterday in Milan by EDF to its Italian partners," said EDF in a statement.

EDF, which jointly controls Edison with a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A (A2.MI), stepped up pressure on Monday to convince its partners to accept the terms of a new proposal that would give the French power group control of Edison, Italy's second-biggest utility.

EDF's potential accord with Alpiq could be a step forward in the French utility's effort to gain control of Edison.

EDF already owns a 25 percent stake in Alpiq.

($1=0.720 euros)

(Reporting By Leila Abboud, Nigel Tutt; Editing by Will Waterman)