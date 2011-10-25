Logo of Electricite de France (EDF), is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense near Paris April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French utility EDF (EDF.PA) has signed a preliminary deal to boost its stake in Italian renewable energy company Edipower as part of a wider push to win control of Edipower's parent Edison EDN.MI.

After months of wrangling with Rome and a group of Italian shareholders, EDF is now locked in a battle for Edison with only six days to go before a deadline that could see Italy's second-biggest utility broken up and auctioned.

Many analysts see Edipower as Edison's crown jewel -- it runs nine power plants and is much less indebted than Edison. They see EDF's bid to boost its existing stake in Edipower to about 45 percent by acquiring a 20 percent holding from Swiss firm Alpiq as a key step toward control of Edison.

EDF and leading Italian shareholder A2A (A2.MI) have long expressed dissatisfaction with Edison's results.

EDF wants to take the reins of the debt-laden group to dictate its strategy and use Edison as a platform to develop its gas business, while Italian utility A2A hopes to transform a financial stake into industrial assets.

The two sides are trying to negotiate a deal on the company's revamp after Rome's center-right government -- alarmed by a raft of French takeovers of top Italian companies -- had blocked an initial agreement in March.

EDF's Finance Director Thomas Piquemal will this week meet A2A's managing director Renato Ravanelli to discuss Edison's reorganization, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. An EDF spokeswoman said she had no comment.

"There will be a meeting on Thursday between Ravanelli and Piquemal where the Italian manager will reiterate the March deal. It could be the decisive meeting to close the deal," the source said.

EDF stepped up pressure on Monday to convince its Italian partners to accept the terms of a new proposal but a senior executive at A2A immediately refuted it as "unacceptable."

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Edison shareholder structure: r.reuters.com/xub28r

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

EDF has said it would buy out Italian shareholders in three years at an unspecified price, and has offered renewable energy assets from Edison in return for their Edipower stakes.

Edipower is 50-percent-owned by Edison, while A2A holds 20 percent, Iren (IREE.MI) 10 percent and Alpiq (ALPH.S) 20 percent.

EDF said on Tuesday it had started talks with Alpiq to buy the Swiss company's Edipower stake based on a price range of 150 to 200 million euros ($208-$278 million). EDF owns a 25 percent stake in Alpiq.

"This preliminary agreement is part of the new proposal regarding Edison made yesterday in Milan by EDF to its Italian partners," EDF said in a statement.

Edison shares fell 1.4 percent to 0.87 euros by 1515 GMT after losing 6 percent on Monday as investors took in the terms of EDF's new offer. EDF shares lost 1.9 percent at 22.46 euros while the broader utilities index .SX6P fell 1.6 percent.

EDF is now building momentum to force an agreement on Edison, said analysts, who interpreted the agreement with Alpiq as evidence that EDF was now seeking to inch its way into Edipower's and Edison's capital.

"EDF is forcing them (the shareholders) to the wall. They either agree to the deal as offered or run the risk of losing everything," said a Paris-based analyst who asked not to be named.

EDF and Italian shareholders have until October 31 to reach a deal on a new shareholding structure for Edison. EDF's Piquemal said on Monday EDF would only agree to extend negotiations if it had the certainty that a deal was within reach.

Otherwise Edison runs the risk of being broken up and a competitive bid for its assets would follow.

"Where are they going to find buyers for these assets given the current financial market crisis and given that Edison is far from being in a good shape? EDF definitely has the upper hand in these negotiations," said the analyst in Paris.

But a London-based analyst said this was a dangerous strategy for EDF, which could face a loss if Edison had to be broken up.

"The reality is it's going to take longer than people think to get to a final agreement. An extension (of the October 31 deadline) is very likely," said a second London-based analyst. "EDF are taking small steps and over time they will get the control they want. Very likely they'll succeed."

Italian shareholders of Edison met in Milan on Tuesday to review EDF's offer amid signs that some shareholders may not be as opposed to the French group's terms as A2A appeared to be.

Earlier this month, Fitch threatened to lower its credit rating on Edison in the absence of a broad agreement over its reorganization by the end of October.

($1=0.720 euros)

(Additional reporting By Leila Abboud, Caroline Jacobs in Paris, Michel Rose and Nigel Tutt in Milan.; Editing by Will Waterman, Helen Massy-Beresford and Erica Billingham)