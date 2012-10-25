EU clears German plan for electric vehicle charging network
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Monday it had approved German plans for an infrastructure network for charging electric vehicles across the country.
PARIS A contained radioactive water leak detected at EDF's Flamanville nuclear plant did not cause any damage to the environment or harm any employees, France's nuclear safety watchdog ASN and EDF said on Thursday.
The nuclear safety agency said on its website EDF had detected a leak in a water pipe that feeds the plant's reactor 1 primary circuit late on Wednesday. It was stopped and did not cause any radioactive contamination.
The incident was defined as a grade 1 incident on the international nuclear event scale (INES), where the maximum 7 is the most severe.
There were 66 Level 1 incidents in 2011 in France according to the ASN.
The 1,300 MW reactor 1 has been stopped for maintenance and refueling since July 26 and was in the last stages of the restarting process when the leak occurred.
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Marion Douet; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
BEIJING China is considering forcing steel and aluminum producers to cut more output, banning coal in one of the country's top ports and shutting some fertilizer and drug plants as Beijing intensifies its war on smog, a draft policy document shows.
LONDON Swedish banking group SEB issued its first green bond last week, raising 500 million euros ($532 million) for loans to low-carbon projects, it said on Monday.