Safety helmets with the logo of the Electricite de France (EDF) are seen at the main entrance of the nuclear power station at Nogent-Sur-Seine, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French utility EDF (EDF.PA) said on Wednesday it would book additional charges this year of about 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) after an asset review but it raised its 2015 earnings outlook slightly.

The additional impairments this year, which were related to assets in Britain, Italy, Poland and to the company's stake in CENG in the United States, had no impact on cashflow, the company said after a board meeting.

But a strong operating performance allowed the company to be more optimistic about the outlook for profits, now expecting organic growth of at least 3.0 percent in its earnings before interest depreciation and amortisation this year, compared with a range of zero to 3.0 percent previously.

Factors in its favour included its French nuclear output, lower operating costs, and a ruling from an international arbitration court cutting the cost of Libyan gas that Italian group Eni has to sell to EDF's Italian unit Edison under a long-term contract.

Looking further out, the company said that under its 2017-2019 medium-term plan it expected to be cashflow positive after dividends in 2018 and that operational expenditures were expected to decrease in every year of the plan to 700 million euros below the 2015 cost base.

EDF announced a review of its fossil-fuel fired power generation assets in continental Europe and fossil fuel production and sales outside France in July.

With the company refocusing on low-carbon generating capacity, it said that that investments in new projects would be financed with the proceeds from asset sales over the course of its medium-term plan.

Excluding new developments, net investments were expected to not exceed 10.5 billion euros in 2018.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Susan Fenton)