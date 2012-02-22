Director Edgar Wright arrives at ''The Comedy Awards'' in New York City March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 (TheWrap.com) - "Shaun of the Dead" and "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" director Edgar Wright has signed on to direct Johnny Depp in Disney's "The Night Stalker," TheWrap has confirmed.

The movie is based on the television series "Kolchak: The Night Stalker," that ran on ABC in 1974. The show, remade in 2005, was about an investigative reporter, Carl Kolchak, who investigates strange murders, often involving the paranormal, believing they are somehow linked to his wife's killing.

Depp will play Kolchak.

Depp and Christi Dembrowski, his partner at his Infinitum Nihil, will produce.

The actor is one of Disney's most important stars. He carried the studio's "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise and stars with Armie Hammer in the upcoming "The Lone Ranger."

Wright wrote and is directing Marvel's "Ant Man," also for Disney.

