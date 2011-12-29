Edgen Group Inc, a supplier of specialty products to the energy sector, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup were underwriting the IPO.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Edgen, which distributes equipment such as steel pipes and valves, intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EDG."

The company will use the proceeds to buy additional limited partnership units in its subsidiary, EM II LP.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could vary.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)