Snap's stock price hard to justify: Barron's
NEW YORK Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Edgewood Partners Insurance Center to support the retail insurance broker's plans to acquire insurance distribution companies in the United States.
Equity for the investment will come from Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners LP and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners II LP, Edgewood Partners said.
"With the financial backing of Carlyle ... we can continue to execute our strategy of acquiring businesses and hiring proven teams that bring a strong client base as well as specialized placement capabilities to our company," Edgewood Partners Chief Executive John Hahn said in a statement.
Following the closing of the deal, whose terms were not disclosed, funds managed by Stone Point and Edgewood Partners employees will remain investors in Edgewood Partners.
The deal is expected to close at year-end, California-based Edgewood said in a statement.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
NEW YORK Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
LONDON Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management , two of Scotland's most well-known financial firms, are in talks over an 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) tie-up to create Britain's largest investment manager.
FRANKFURT A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .