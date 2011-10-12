ROME/MILAN Italian investors in Edison EDN.MI still need to sort out a final agreement to present to EDF (EDF.PA) for a reorganization of the Italian company that could give majority control to the French utility and trigger a bid on minorities.

Italy's No.2 power generator, which is worth more than $6 billion, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A (A2.MI) through a complex shareholder pact.

A2A has on several occasions expressed dissatisfaction with results at Edison and is seeking to transform what it sees as a financial stake into industrial assets.

EDF, which owns about 50 percent of Edison, reached an agreement in March with Italian investors that would give it majority control in return for power-generation assets. That deal was blocked by Rome.

"We still need to reach an agreement to put to EDF," the chairman of Edison shareholder Iren (IREE.MI), Roberto Bazzano, said on Wednesday.

Press reports on Wednesday said the Italian government had given the nod to an accord based on the March deal, after a meeting between Industry Minister Paolo Romani and EDF head Henri Proglio.

A spokeswoman for EDF said Proglio had met the Italian government last week but gave no further details. She said talks with Italian investors were ongoing.

DEADLINE

A complex shareholder pact between EDF and Edison's Italian investors, which locks up 61.3 percent of capital, is due to expire at the end of October. The deadline, which has already been extended, could be put back again.

"The time is sufficient (to reach a deal) if the will is there," Bazzano said.

Should Edison shareholders fail to reach agreement on the restructuring, a competitive bid for assets could ensue. Sources said neither side was keen for such an outcome.

Under the March deal, the Italian investors could also be offered a put option on their stake in Edison, as a way out further down the line.

"A crucial aspect of the deal would be the strike price on any put option, since that could affect any writedowns that need to be made and the price of a bid," a source said on Wednesday.

Under Italian law a change of ownership automatically triggers a mandatory tender offer on outstanding shares. The price of such a bid would be linked to Edison's implicit valuation.

"EDF has sought advice on whether keeping the Italians on board with a put option and certain powers would negate the concept of change of control and avoid a bid," the source said.

Edison's controlling shareholders originally bought their shares at around 1.5 euros each. Edison shares closed up 5.3 percent at 0.9605 euros.

"It looks like there's a general agreement and the idea is EDF could launch a bid at over 1 euro (per share)," a Milan-based analyst said.

(Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Hulmes)