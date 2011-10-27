Logo of Electricite de France (EDF), is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense near Paris April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS/MILAN Key talks between French utility EDF (EDF.PA) and Italian shareholders over a reorganization of Italy's No. 2 power generator Edison EDN.MI might not be completed on Thursday ahead of a key deadline.

EDF Finance Director Thomas Piquemal met in Paris with executives from Italian regional utilities A2A (A2.MI) and Iren (IREE.MI) on Thursday just days before an October 31 deadline that could see Edison broken up or auctioned.

Edison, which has a market value of $6.4 billion, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by A2A through a complex shareholder pact that expires at the end of this month.

"It's not sure we will complete (talks) today. I think there'll be some kind of result and then we'll see if it's acceptable by both sides," A2A supervisory board deputy chairman Rosario Bifulco said on Thursday on the sidelines of a board meeting in Italy.

On Tuesday a source close to the matter had called the meeting in Paris "decisive...to close the deal."

An EDF spokeswoman declined comment on the matter.

The long-running talks have stalled repeatedly over issues of nationalism and valuation in a sign of how thorny major cross-border deals remain in Europe.

EDF owns directly and indirectly a 50 percent stake in Edison and wants to gain operating control of the company, a move that EDF argues would improve Edison's ailing performance. EDF is also hoping to use the Italian company as a platform to develop its gas business.

The other half of Edison is owned by Italian investment vehicle Delmi, whose biggest shareholder is A2A and which wants to extract more value out of its financial holding.

After months of wrangling, EDF on Monday put a proposal on the table to buy the shares of Edison's Italian shareholders, including A2A -- in three years at an unspecified price.

But A2A dismissed EDF's plan, which the French state-controlled power company said would allow Italian partners to reap any upside from its planned restructuring of the utility.

The deal would also involve an exchange of renewable energy assets, giving A2A and Iren renewable energy assets from Edison in return for their stakes in power generation unit Edipower, also in three years time.

Edipower is 50 percent held by Edison with the other half owned by A2A, Iren and Swiss utility Alpiq.

In another twist to the saga, EDF said on Tuesday it had reached a preliminary deal to raise its stake in Edipower by buying Apiq's 20 percent holding.

Many analysts see Edipower as Edison's crown jewel -- it runs nine power plants and is much less indebted than Edison. They see EDF's bid to boost its Edipower stake as a key step toward control of Edison.

EDF's Piquemal said on Monday EDF would only agree to extend negotiations if it had the certainty that a deal was within reach.

Some analysts said they would not be surprised if the deadline were extended again, although the pressure is on to reach an agreement.

Fitch Ratings last month cut its credit rating on Edison and warned it may cut it again if negotiations stalled, weighing on the group's performance.

(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)