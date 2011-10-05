Cheap valuations and low public market interest in the U.S. K-12 (kindergarten through secondary) education sector have spurred private equity activity in the past year.

Private equity firms are scouting around for acquisitions or investments in the sector as these companies have decent long-term prospects as demographic trends change.

Following are some recent deals in which listed K-12 education companies were taken private.

2011:

- Permira Funds buys Renaissance Learning for $455 million

- Blackboard (K-20) bought by Providence Equity Partners for $1.64 billion

- Nobel Learning Communities acquired by Leeds Equity Partners for $149 million

2010:

- Plato Learning bought by Thoma Bravo for $143 million

Source: PitchBook Data Inc

(Compiled by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)