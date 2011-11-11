Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N) has made a habit of exceeding Wall Street expectations with its transcatheter heart valve technology, but the company seems to have interrupted that streak.

The largest maker of heart valves presented some disappointing data at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics meeting this week, reporting on its Sapien heart valve implanted via a catheter through the femoral artery and between the ribs.

In general, data were positive using the femoral approach but negative using the so-called transapical approach, in which the catheter is inserted between the ribs.

Now, some analysts say it's time to cut back on earnings forecasts. But with Edwards shares trading at around $71, down 24 percent from their highs set in March, should investors sell?

SELL

"Despite Edwards' assertions to the contrary, we continue to believe that the approval of transapical delivery is in doubt based on the current data set," said JP Morgan analyst Michael Weinstein, who has an "underweight" rating on Edwards.

He noted the latest data show numerically higher mortality, a statistically significant higher stroke rate, and added cost compared to conventional surgery.

BUY

Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman said he still recommends buying the stock since Edwards is ahead in transcatheter heart valves, with competitors Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) and St. Jude Medical STJ.N far behind.

"The bull case is that this is going to end up being a large market. Patient demand is going to end up being significantly better than people are making it out to be. There's good physician interest and people want it," said Roman, who has a 12-month price target of $86 for the shares.

(Reporting by Debra Sherman in Chicago; editing by John Wallace)