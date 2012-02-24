Former U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful and former U.S. Senator John Edwards departs the U.S. District Court with his daughter Cate (L-rear) after pleading not guilty to six federal charges in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Davis Turner

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina The videotape purported to show former presidential candidate John Edwards and his mistress having sex will be destroyed as part of a lawsuit settlement approved on Thursday.

Rielle Hunter, a videographer who had an affair and a child with Edwards during his failed bid for the 2008 Democratic nomination, also won back possession of other personal items she claimed Edwards' former campaign aide and the aide's wife took.

Hunter sued Andrew Young and his wife, Cheri, seeking to force the return of the items.

Hunter lived with the Youngs while she was pregnant with Edwards' baby, and Andrew Young initially claimed he was the child's father at Edwards' request.

Edwards later admitted the child born in February 2008 was his.

The former North Carolina senator is now awaiting trial on federal charges accusing him of secretly accepting more than $900,000 from two wealthy supporters to help cover up his extramarital affair and baby as he sought the nomination in 2008. He has pleaded not guilty.

Andrew Young wrote a 2010 book, "The Politician," about Edwards' affair with Hunter and efforts to keep it from the public eye.

The Youngs admitted no liability as part of the settlement, and the North Carolina judge presiding over the case made no finding regarding liability.

The couple released a statement saying they were "extremely pleased" to have the lawsuit resolved.

Hunter's property, which has been held by the court clerk, is to be returned to her within 30 days. The alleged sex tape also will be destroyed within that time, court records show.

"What she had sought from the outset in this matter is to get back materials that belong to her and to provide protections for her privacy," said Hunter's attorney, Alan Duncan. "She's been able to accomplish that objective."

