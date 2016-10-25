Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N) on Tuesday reported third quarter sales of its minimally invasive heart valve replacements that fell short of Wall Street estimates, and its previously high-flying shares plunged more than 14 percent.

Global transcatheter heart valve therapy sales jumped 38.5 percent to $410.1 million, missing analysts' consensus expectations of about $425 million.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems, in which a new heart valve is threaded into place via an artery as an alternative to chest-cracking surgery, is the most important future growth driver for the medical device company.

Edwards shares, which had been up about 44 percent year-to-date, fell to $97.40 in extended trading from a close at $113.68, recovering somewhat from earlier after hours lows.

"Edwards stock went from being expensive to undervalued after quarterly results were reported," said Len Yaffe, portfolio manager for StocDoc Partners. "At the current level, I am aggressively adding to my fund's position."

Chief Executive Michael Mussallem said the company's Sapien 3 TAVR system "remains on track to generate over $300 million more in sales than we originally expected for the year."

In August, Sapien 3 won U.S. approval for use in patients at intermediate risk of complications from open-heart surgical valve replacement, opening a significant new patient population for future sales. Previously, it had been approved only for patients deemed too frail to endure open-heart surgery or those at high risk.

The company expects a Sapien 3 trial in low-risk patients to be enrolled by mid-2017.

Edwards raised its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings by four cents to $2.82 to $2.92 per share. It still expects sales at the high end of its $2.7 billion to $3 billion forecast.

For the fourth quarter, Edwards expects adjusted earnings of 67 cents to 77 cents, and sales of $750 million to $790 million.

Mussallem, on a conference call with analysts, said he sees new product launches lifting growth in 2017.

Edwards said net income rose to $141.4 million, or 65 cents per share, from 118.1 million, or 54 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding items, Edwards earned 68 cents per share, matching analysts average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of surgical heart valves, which may be hurt by increased TAVR use, edged 1.6 percent higher to $190.9 million, while critical care product sales rose 5.2 percent to $138.4 million.

Overall sales rose 20 percent to $739.4 million, shy of Wall Street estimates of $749.5 million.

(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Bernard Orr)