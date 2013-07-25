Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N) on Thursday reported better-than-expected second-quarter profit on solid sales of its replacement heart valves, but shares rose slightly after hours as investors focused on prospects for the rest of the year.

The medical device maker forecast third-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations and left its full-year outlook unchanged despite the second-quarter beat.

Edwards pioneered development of the transcatheter heart valve as a less-invasive alternative to open-heart surgery for the replacement of diseased heart valves. The U.S. rollout of the Sapien valve, which began in late 2011, has been slower than expected due to the weak economy and other factors.

"U.S. Sapien sales were in line to a tad below the Street, as the U.S. launch continues to decelerate. Guidance for next quarter was below consensus, so investors are going to continue to be nervous on this name," said J.P. Morgan analyst Mike Weinstein.

Investors were worried after Edwards reported disappointing first-quarter results due to a slowdown in valve sales that sent the company's shares plunging. The medical device industry in general has struggled as consumers have stayed away from the doctor due to unemployment or higher out-of-pocket costs with their insurance coverage.

Edwards' Sapien valve launch also was slowed as doctors took time to familiarize themselves with the procedure and some hospitals questioned the economics of the technology.

Irvine, California-based Edwards said its second-quarter net income rose to $94.1 million, or 82 cents per share, from $67.8 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter sales increased 7.3 percent to $517 million.

Sales of transcatheter heart valves, which are threaded into place through an artery via a catheter, climbed 25 percent to $182 million. U.S. sales of the Sapien transcatheter heart valve were $90 million.

For the third quarter, Edwards is projecting earnings excluding special items of 63 cents to 67 cents per share on total sales of $475 million to $505 million.

Analysts on average were looking for third-quarter earnings of 72 cents per share, on sales of $494 million.

Edwards reaffirmed its full-year outlook for earnings in a range of $3.00 to $3.10 a share, excluding special items, on sales of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion.

Edwards' shares rose 1.5 percent after hours to $71.74, from a close Wednesday of $70.68 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; editing by Andrew Hay)