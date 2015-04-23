Medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp said on Thursday quarterly net earnings doubled due to strong heart valve sales and a positive impact from foreign exchange.

The company said first-quarter net income rose to $123.4 million, or $1.12 a share, from $60.3 million, or 56 cents a share, a year earlier.

Quarterly net sales increased 13 percent to $590.3 million. Sales of transcatheter heart valves rose 42 percent from a year earlier to $268.5 million.

For the full year, Edwards said it still expects sales of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion. The company narrowed its estimate for full-year earnings per share, excluding special items, to a range of $4.10 to $4.30 from a previous range of $4.00 to $4.30.

For the second quarter, at current foreign exchange rates, the company projected sales of $580 million to $620 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.10.

