LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to "Edwin Boyd," the bank-robber movie that won Best Canadian First Feature at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Directed by Nathan Morlando, the movie is based on the true story of Edwin Boyd, the notorious Canadian bank robber whose charm and ability to elude police turned him into a pop-culture hero.

Scott Speedman ("Underworld," "Barney's Version") plays Boyd. Kelly Reilly ("Sherlock Holmes," "Me and Orson Wells"), Kevin Durand ("Real Steel," "Legion") and Brian Cox ("The Bourne Identity") also star.

Myriad Pictures is distributing the film worldwide and is screening it at next week's American Film Market.

Allison Black produced.