Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
LONDON Britain's biggest mobile operator EE said its 4G customer base had risen by 1.4 million in the third quarter to 5.6 million subscribers, putting it on track to beat its 2014 target of 6 million subscribers for the superfast service.
Despite the higher number of people on 4G, the company, a joint venture between Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and Orange (ORAN.PA), said its operating revenue in the quarter to end-September excluding the impact of regulatory changes was flat.
It said it added 178,000 net connections on contract in the period, taking its total number of connections to 31 million.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.