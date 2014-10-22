An Everything Everywhere (EE) mobile phone store sign is seen in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Britain's biggest mobile operator EE said its 4G customer base had risen by 1.4 million in the third quarter to 5.6 million subscribers, putting it on track to beat its 2014 target of 6 million subscribers for the superfast service.

Despite the higher number of people on 4G, the company, a joint venture between Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and Orange (ORAN.PA), said its operating revenue in the quarter to end-September excluding the impact of regulatory changes was flat.

It said it added 178,000 net connections on contract in the period, taking its total number of connections to 31 million.

