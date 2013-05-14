ZURICH Swiss private bank EFG International (EFGN.S) plans to return more cash to shareholders having emerged from a two-year restructuring campaign to get back into profit, its chief executive told Reuters.

"We will have to pay a bigger dividend, that's for sure. We are looking at that," John Williamson said in an interview at EFG's headquarters on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse.

"Our majority shareholder wants a good dividend on his investment and we believe that quality companies pay dividends."

EFG, which is controlled by Greek billionaire Spiros Latsis with a 56.51 percent stake, returned to profit last year after a series of asset sales which reversed its once acquisitive growth strategy.

That strategy, which involved making expensive acquisitions and aggressively hiring private bankers instead of paying cash to shareholders, floundered in 2011. Since then EFG has paid only minimal dividends while it rebuilds its capital.

With the closures of remaining activities in France, Sweden and Gibraltar set for the coming months to complete EFG's restructuring, how aggressively the bank returns cash to shareholders is a key for the share price.

The shares currently trade at a discount of nearly one third to peers including Julius Baer BAER.VX, Vontobel (VONN.S) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Eleni Papoula, London-based analyst with Berenberg, said an earlier than expected dividend increase from EFG would boost her investment case.

But instead she expects EFG to continue to increase its capital levels to well above what regulators require to match those of rivals such as Vontobel and Julius Baer. As a result, she forecasts an unchanged 0.10-franc dividend for 2013 and 2014, while the consensus market forecast expects double that this year and 0.32 francs next year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

EFG has already sold its fund administration unit to Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), and EFG Bank Denmark to SEB Wealth Management (SEBa.ST). The bank shut several of its smaller branches, as well as selling its remaining 20.25 percent stake in EFG Financial Products FPHN.S for 70.2 million Swiss francs in March.

Now, with the painful restructuring largely over, the focus is firmly back on growth, Williamson said.

"My message to the team is, 'the restructuring was the easy bit. The difficult bit is how do we make sure that we meet or exceed the 5 to 10 percent net new asset target each year and achieve our objective of disciplined, profitable growth'," he said.

The growth problem is one faced by all Swiss private banks, which are tapping new clients in budding markets like Asia to offset a slide in business from Europe, where a crackdown on tax evaders has been especially acute.

But profitability in the burgeoning markets is far less lucrative than in Switzerland, where secrecy rules on banking has fuelled a $2 trillion industry. That means cutting costs, and pushing private bankers harder to win new business.

LATSIS'S LONG-TERM BET

Through EFG's four main markets - Asia, Britain and the Channel Islands, Miami, and Switzerland - EFG is targeting wealthy clients from Central and Eastern Europe, China, the Middle East, India and Latin America.

All four centers are profitable, and Williamson is seeking to squeeze more productivity from private bankers, by increasing the average amount of assets they manage from 150 million francs.

"There is still a good element of potential productivity uplift," Williamson said. He is also cautiously eyeing hiring, after slashing 14 percent of EFG's workforce since 2011 in an effort to weed out unproductive bankers.

"Farming is a very different discipline from hunting. We need a bit of both, but predominantly we need people who are happy to hunt," Williamson said.

He also said while EFG mainly seeks organic growth that does not rule out doing a "transformational" deal such as "a merger of equals".

Latsis bought EFG treasury stock last year, and remains a committed, long-term investor, he said.

"We know there are external parties and potentially even our existing shareholder where additional capital would be available for the right transaction," he said.

(Editing by Greg Mahlich)