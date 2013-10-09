WASHINGTON The United States' decision to hold back aid to Egypt's military is not meant to be permanent, senior administration officials said on Wednesday.

Officials briefed reporters on the details of an aid reduction to Egypt that involves several large military systems. The amount of aid withheld amounts to "hundreds of millions" of dollars, one official said.

Washington will halt a $260 million cash transfer to Egypt, the officials said.

In hopes the move will pressure Egypt's military leaders to take steps to restore democracy after the ouster of elected President Mohamed Mursi last summer, the officials said the aid cut-off is not meant to be permanent.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel called Egyptian army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to tell him about the developments, one official said.

