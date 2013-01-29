A chello is seen amid debris of the al-Howeiti girls' school, which was burnt during recent clashes, near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters opposing Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi try to hide from firing from riot policemen along Kasr El Nile bridge, which leads to Tahrir square, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

People walk away from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes with protesters on Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester collects stones to use against riot police during clashes near Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester throws a stone at riot police and plainclothes police during clashes near Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester sleeps in a burnt riot police vehicle after the protesters seized it from Kasr Elnile bridge in Cairo January 29, 2013. Egypt's army chief said political unrest was pushing the state to the brink of collapse - a stark warning from the institution that ran the country until last year as Cairo's first freely elected leader struggles to curb bloody street violence. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters throw stones at riot police during clashes near Qasr el-Nil bridge in Cairo January 29, 2013. Egypt's army chief said political unrest was pushing the state to the brink of collapse - a stark warning from the institution that ran the country until last year as Cairo's first freely elected leader struggles to curb bloody street violence. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Charred chairs are seen amid debris in a classroom at the al-Howeiti girls' school, which was burnt during recent clashes, near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A woman supporting protesters carries a spray bottle to fend off the effect of tear gas fired by riot police during clashes with protesters on Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters throw tear gas canisters back to riot police (seen in the back) during clashes on Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo January 29, 2013. Egypt's army chief said political unrest was pushing the state to the brink of collapse - a stark warning from the institution that ran the country until last year as Cairo's first freely elected leader struggles to curb bloody street violence. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws tear gas canister back at riot policeduring clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo January 29, 2013. Egypt's army chief said political unrest was pushing the state to the brink of collapse - a stark warning from the institution that ran the country until last year as Cairo's first freely elected leader struggles to curb bloody street violence. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Cairo January 29, 2013. Egypt's army chief said political unrest was pushing the state to the brink of collapse - a stark warning from the institution that ran the country until last year as Cairo's first freely elected leader struggles to curb bloody street violence. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tear gas rises as protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clash with riot police near Tahrir Square, in Cairo January 29, 2013. Egypt's army chief said political unrest was pushing the state to the brink of collapse - a stark warning from the institution that ran the country until last year as Cairo's first freely elected leader struggles to curb bloody street violence. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Riot policemen fire tear gas towards protesters opposing Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi along Kasr El Nile bridge, which leads to Tahrir square, in Cairo January 29, 2013. Egypt's army chief said political unrest was pushing the state to the brink of collapse - a stark warning from the institution that ran the country until last year as Cairo's first freely elected leader struggles to curb bloody street violence. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Cairo January 29, 2013. Egypt's army chief said political unrest was pushing the state to the brink of collapse - a stark warning from the institution that ran the country until last year as Cairo's first freely elected leader struggles to curb bloody street violence. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters walk away from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters use slingshots to launch stones at riot police during clashes near Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister back at riot police during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO/BERLIN President Mohamed Mursi is to leave Egypt's political crisis behind on Wednesday with a short trip to Germany to seek urgently needed foreign investment and convince Europe of his democratic credentials.

But with the Egyptian army chief warning on Tuesday that the state was on the brink of collapse after days of lethal street violence, Mursi cancelled plans to go on to Paris from Berlin and will instead hurry back to Cairo later in the day.

Fifty-two people have been killed in unrest surrounding the two-year anniversary of Egypt's popular revolution, whose values Mursi's critics say he has betrayed.

His supporters say protesters want to overthrow Egypt's first democratically elected leader, who hails from the Muslim Brotherhood that was banned under former President Hosni Mubarak but has come to dominate Egypt since his downfall in 2011.

Mursi on Monday declared a month-long state of emergency in three violence-ridden cities on the Suez Canal - Port Said, Ismailia and Suez, imposing a curfew and allowing soldiers to arrest civilians.

The turmoil eased on Tuesday but the instability has stirred unease in the West about the direction of the Arab world's most populous country, where a currency slump has compounded severe economic problems.

Mursi will be keen to allay those fears when he meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel and powerful industry groups in Berlin.

"TURBULENCE"

"President Mursi is very welcome in Germany," Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle told Reuters in an interview last week.

"He is the first democratically elected president in the history of Egypt. We all know that a revolution means a lot of turbulence ... Of course we are not happy with everything that has been decided in the last few months in Egypt but it is necessary to seek solutions, increase the dialogue."

Germany has praised Mursi's efforts in mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza, but became concerned at Mursi's efforts last year to expand his powers and fast-track a constitution with an Islamist tint, something that his critics say does not reflect Egypt's communal diversity.

Mursi's vitriolic remarks against Jews and Zionists in 2010, when he was a senior Brotherhood official, disturbed many in Germany, whose Nazi past and strong support of Israel make it highly sensitive to anti-Semitism.

Germany industry leaders see potential in Egypt but are concerned about political instability there.

"At the moment many firms are waiting on political developments and are cautious on any big investments," said Hans Heinrich Driftmann, president of Germany's Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK).

DIHK's Africa expert Steffen Behm said no companies were leaving Egypt but none were newly setting up there either.

Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday that any collapse in Egypt would send shock waves across the wider region.

"(But) it cannot in any way be overlooked that there is a large number of Egyptians who are not satisfied with the direction of the economy and the political reform," she said.

"This is not an easy task. It's very difficult going from a closed regime and essentially one-man rule to a democracy that is trying to be born and learn to walk," said Clinton.

"You have to represent all of the people and the people have to believe that ... You have to have a constitution that respects and recognizes the rights of all people and doesn't in any way marginalize any group."

(Additional reporting by Gernot Heller in Berlin and Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)