CAIRO Egypt's army rulers issued a decree on Wednesday handing presidential powers to Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri but kept control of military affairs and the judiciary, the official news agency said.

The military, in charge since leader Hosni Mubarak was overthrown in February in a popular uprising, has been under pressure to speed a promised transition to civilian rule.

It appointed Ganzouri after the former cabinet resigned last month during clashes between police and protesters demanding that the army step aside. Ganzouri said on Tuesday he expected to be granted broader powers than his predecessor.

