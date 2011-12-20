CAIRO Egyptian military personnel accused of taking part in violent clashes and human rights violations against protesters will be prosecuted by military courts, an official said on Tuesday.

As clashes between protesters and soldiers firing guns and teargas entered a fifth day, military officials want to show that anyone accused of having a role in bloody crackdowns on previous protests will be held to account.

"The media circulated an argument that no legal actions were taken against those who ran over protesters near Maspero and we say that the case is being looked by the Supreme Military Court," head of the Military Judiciary Authority, General Adel Morsi, said in a statement.

More than 25 people were killed in clashes that erupted during a demonstration by Christians on October 9, an incident now commonly known as the "Maspero" events.

Public anger has been mounting against ruling generals, who replaced deposed President Hosni Mubarak in February, accusing them of mismanaging the transitional period and blaming them for a series of violent crackdowns on protesters demanding an end to military rule.

The latest round of violence, which left 13 dead and hundreds injured, broke out after the second stage of a six-week election for Egypt's new parliament that starts a slow countdown to the army's return to barracks. The military has pledged to hand power to an elected president by July.

During the Maspero incident protesters said military police used excessive force, firing live ammunition and driving armored vehicles into the crowds. The army defended their action and blamed "foreign elements" and other agitators for the violence.

Morsi also said cases of reported forced "virginity tests" on detained female protesters last April had also been transferred to the Supreme Military Court.

Rights activists have repeatedly criticized investigations led by the military saying they lacked transparency and impartiality, deeming their results as untrustworthy.

"There can't be an investigation without transparency ... when victims' lawyers ask for information, they refuse to give it to them, which is a procedural violation," Heba Morayef of Human Rights Watch said.

Soldiers have been filmed in the latest protests using batons to beat demonstrators even after they have fallen to the ground. Many of those beaten had been hurling stones.

Protesters are demanding the prosecution of army generals holding them responsible for the violence.

(Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Matthew Jones)