JERUSALEM Israel's defense minister called on Cairo to assert control over the Sinai peninsula after militants attacked an Egyptian border post on Sunday, killing about 15 people, and drove two vehicles through a border-crossing with Israel.

"The terrorists' actions again show the need for determined Egyptian action to impose security and prevent terror in Sinai," Ehud Barak said in a statement.

