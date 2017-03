CAIRO A referendum on Egypt's amended constitution will be held in December, the spokesman of the constituent assembly said on Tuesday, an important step towards elections.

"The referendum will be held before the end of (December)," Mohamed Salmawy said. That contradicts comments made by Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi who said on Sunday the referendum would be held in the second half of January.

