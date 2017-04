CAIRO Amnesty International on Saturday called an Egyptian court's decision to seek the death penalty for ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi "a charade based on null and void procedures" and demanded his release or retrial in a civilian court.

The court sought the death penalty for Mursi and more than 100 supporters of his banned Muslim Brotherhood group in connection with a mass jail break in 2011.

