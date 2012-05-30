Alaa Mubarak (R), son of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, leaves the courtroom at the police academy where they were on trial in Cairo January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO The two sons of Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak will face charges in a criminal court of alleged stock market manipulation, state television reported on Wednesday, three days before a court was due to issue a verdict in a separate trial for their role in alleged corruption.

Gamal and Alaa Mubarak are already standing trial with their father in a case in which the former president is facing charges of graft and complicity in the killing of protestors who rose up against him last year. The verdict in that trial is expected on Saturday.

(Reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by Catherine Evans)