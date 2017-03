Egyptian soldiers and rescue crews wait to transport the bodies of victims of a Russian airliner which crashed, in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO Egypt has found and obtained both black boxes from a Russian passenger plane that crashed in the country's Sinai peninsula on Saturday, the civil aviation minister told a news conference.

There are normally two black boxes on an aircraft, one for cockpit voice recordings and one for flight data. Egyptian authorities had earlier said they only found one.

