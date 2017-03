CAIRO An initial examination of the crash site showed that a Russian passenger plane crashed in Egypt's Sinai peninsula due to a technical fault, security sources in North Sinai said.

About 150 bodies, including burnt corpses, were found in a 5 km (3.1 miles) radius from the crashed aircraft, the sources said. The plane fell vertically, which led to large parts of it burning, the sources added.

