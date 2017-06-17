Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gives an address after the gunmen attack in Minya, accompanied by leaders of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces and the Supreme Council for Police (unseen), at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, May 26, 2017 in... REUTERS

CAIRO Egypt's Investment Minister Sahar Nasr will finalise the executive regulations for a newly issued investment law within 10 days and submit them to the prime minister for approval, she told Reuters on Saturday.

"I formed a ministerial committee which I head with all relevant ministries and stakeholders including private-sector representatives and parliamentarians. The committee is finalising the draft for submission to the PM," Nasr said.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on June 1 ratified the long-delayed investment law aimed at making business easier and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil, but investors are waiting for more details before rushing back in.

The new law is expected to boost badly needed investment by cutting bureaucracy, especially for starting projects, and providing more incentives to investors looking to put money into Egypt.

(Corrects in first paragraph that the minister will finalise the regulations, not that the president will sign them, to comply with an official correction from investment ministry.)

(Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dale Hudson)