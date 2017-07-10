Egypt expects to receive second IMF loan disbursal within coming week: CBC

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt expects to receive a second loan installment worth $1.25 billion from the International Monetary Fund within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy told private television channel CBC on Monday.

Egypt agreed a three-year $12 billion IMF loan program in November that is tied to ambitious economic reforms such as subsidy cuts and tax hikes.

The IMF has already there is staff-level agreement to disburse the second installment based on Egypt's reform progress but that its executive board must first meet to sign off on it.