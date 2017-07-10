FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt expects to receive second IMF loan disbursal within coming week: CBC
July 10, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 14 hours ago

Egypt expects to receive second IMF loan disbursal within coming week: CBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Egypt's Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy attends a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 11, 2016.Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt expects to receive a second loan installment worth $1.25 billion from the International Monetary Fund within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy told private television channel CBC on Monday.

Egypt agreed a three-year $12 billion IMF loan program in November that is tied to ambitious economic reforms such as subsidy cuts and tax hikes.

The IMF has already there is staff-level agreement to disburse the second installment based on Egypt's reform progress but that its executive board must first meet to sign off on it.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Catherine Evans

