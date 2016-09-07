Using honey, ketchup and Nutella, Aya Hany uses food ingredients to create unique art pieces.

A 20-year-old student at Mansoura University, Hany says she has found a way to combine her two passions -- art and food.

"I like everything that has to do with brushes and paint. Everyone likes food, drawing with food combined those two things for me, and I can now eat the masterpieces that I drew," she said.

Hany now teaches a class of her own, showing people the skills of her trade.

She dreams of hosting an art-focused television show, saying she was inspired by one.

"I don't want to do it because of fame but I've seen how that other show touched something in me towards the arts, I really want to pass on what I know to others," she said.

As a young child, Hany painted portraits of her family who supported her and encouraged her into pursuing her art.

Hany finds joy in passing on her skills to art enthusiasts.

"It gives me immense delight to hear from someone that they got interested in drawing because of me, even more so than when I'm happily drawing," she said.

She believes anyone can learn to produce art if they put enough time and effort into learning the skill.

Apart from hosting exhibitions at local galleries, Hany also holds art shows, where she makes portraits for people.