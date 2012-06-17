CAIRO Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood said its candidate Mohamed Morsy had taken a lead in the early count of votes after Sunday's presidential election against Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister Ahmed Shafik.

Morsy had 61 percent of the 1.4 million votes counted so far, compared to 39 percent for Shafik, Morsy campaign official Yasser Ali told a news conference less than two hours after polling stations closed at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT).

There are about 50 million eligible voters. Turnout was 46 percent in the first round, when neither candidate received more than a quarter of the votes cast.

A Shafik campaign official dismissed the Brotherhood's count, saying his candidate was ahead but gave no numbers.

Each campaign is allowed to have representatives in polling stations to watch the count.

