CAIRO A Muslim Brotherhood official said on Sunday demonstrations to protest against the ruling army's move to dissolve parliament and its decree curbing presidential powers would be extended even after its candidate won the presidential vote.

"The peaceful protests will continue in the squares and across Egypt. The struggle for a new Egypt is just beginning," Gihad Haddad, a Brotherhood official, told Reuters. The group had called for open-ended protests last week.

"We will continue exerting pressure for change on all fronts: through the 'Renaissance' (election) program, the protests and through quickly uniting Egyptians to form a new government to begin its work," another senior Brotherhood official, Hassan Malek, told Reuters.

