CAIRO Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood said on Monday its candidate Mohamed Morsy had a commanding lead over his rival ex-military man Ahmed Shafik in a presidential election, with 52 percent of votes cast based on the count from 95 percent of polling stations.

A Brotherhood official Khaled Qazzaz said Shafik had 48 percent of the votes counted. Shafik's campaign has not given a clear indication of where their candidate lies.

"There is no way Shafik can win," Qazzaz said, speaking at the headquarters of the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party. The party said on its website it would shortly announce "the first statement of the first elected Egyptian president."

