CAIRO The Muslim Brotherhood said on Monday its candidate Mohamed Morsy won Egypt's first free presidential election with 52.5 percent of votes after almost all the votes had been counted.

Ahmed Shafik, an ex-military man who was Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, secured 47.5 percent of the votes, Morsy campaign official Ahmed Abdel Atti told a news conference at the Brotherhood's party headquarters in Cairo. He added that these were initial results.

The figures were based on votes counted at 98 percent of the nation's polling stations, he said. "Down, down with military rule," some of those at the news conference chanted.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)