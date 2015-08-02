Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi sits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (unseen) at the presidential palace in Cairo August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

CAIRO Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has signed into law election-related legislation, the official gazette said on Sunday, opening the way to setting a date for long-delayed parliamentary polls.

The election law allocates 448 seats to individual candidates and 120 seats to winner-takes-all lists with quotas for women, youth and Christians. The previous law allocated 420 seats to individuals and 120 through lists.

Egypt's parliamentary poll was due in March, but was delayed after the Constitutional Court ruled part of an election law unconstitutional.

The election is the final step in a political roadmap that the army announced in July 2013 after it overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Mursi.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Tom Heneghan)