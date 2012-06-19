CAIRO The Muslim Brotherhood is counting the political cost of taking part in a high-stakes game for Egypt's future against a powerful opponent who can change the rules at will.

The Islamist group faces new pitfalls as it plots its next step in the struggle with the ruling generals who have used their advantage to neutralize its gains, including the victory claimed by the Brotherhood in Egypt's presidential election.

It now faces the same dilemma it has confronted ever since Hosni Mubarak was deposed: whether to challenge the generals openly or to acquiesce in a series of decrees that have left the Islamists looking as if they walked into an elaborate trap.

If results do confirm their claim to the presidency, and if that post comes with little real clout, the movement risks a new and damaging spell of responsibility without power, taking blame for continued social problems but unable to solve them.

The group's leaders are sending mixed messages about what happens next, hinting at the split between a conservative old guard still in charge and the more revolutionary-minded. While some are sticking by the mantra of non-confrontation, others are striking a more defiant, if non-violent, tone.

But beyond a call for protests, the Brotherhood has few options, and whether those protests will gain traction is in doubt. The group's willingness to play by the rules of the military-mapped transition has stripped it of allies that might otherwise have met its call to head to Tahrir Square.

And the presidency the Brotherhood claims to have won seems at best a poisoned chalice. Mohamed Morsy, if indeed he does assume the post, will find his authority dramatically curbed by a decree that keeps vital powers in the hands of the military council, including the right to legislate.

Both inside and outside the Brotherhood, there is a sense that the transition that was due to end on July 1 with the generals handing power to the president is only just beginning.

"We are back at square one," said Hussein Ibrahim, the head of the Muslim Brotherhood bloc in the parliament which was ordered dissolved last week by a court on the grounds that the rules of the parliamentary election were unconstitutional.

"We found out that with the election of a new president we are re-starting the transitional period," he told Reuters.

A NEW TRANSITION PLAN

The decree issued on Sunday does indeed amount to a new transition plan, overriding the one that had set the pace until now and which had been widely criticized for creating the political instability that is draining Egypt's economy.

It outlines a new path to parliamentary polls that suggests Egyptians will vote yet again in a few months. But the new decree also contains clauses that throw up the possibility that the polls could be pushed back further.

For example, it says a new parliamentary election can only follow completion of a new constitution and its ratification by referendum. Already beset by squabbling between Islamists and others, that process seems unlikely to go smoothly.

Picked by the Brotherhood-led parliament elected in January, the first constitutional drafting assembly was dissolved in April after legal challenges to the way it was chosen. Critics objected to the heavy representation of Islamists in the body.

The successor to that panel, which was formed just last week, is facing around a dozen legal challenges based on similar claims that the Brotherhood and other Islamists exploited their influence in parliament to secure too many of its 100 seats.

The assembly convened a hastily arranged first session on Monday, worried that the military council might use its overarching powers to set up its own constitution-writing body - something the military decree explicitly says it can do.

What should have been a key moment on the road to a new, democratic Egypt seemed far from celebratory as politicians, activists, lawyers and others appointed to the body convened in the ornate upper house of parliament in central Cairo.

Notably, the military council's appointee to the assembly was among those who failed to show up.

"It is evident that the military council intends to blow up the assembly to form a new one that comprises people it is satisfied with to write a constitution it likes," Mahmoud Ghozlan, a member of the Brotherhood's executive office, told Reuters on the sidelines of that meeting.

"The tools we possess are the people, peaceful protests - the street and the people, nothing more," he said.

"DAMAGED TRUST"

While most Brotherhood leaders see the military council's authoritarian impulses as the heart of the problem Egypt now faces, even some members of the group share a view that the group itself must also share some blame for the crisis.

The Brotherhood has faced scathing criticism for cozying up to the military council and putting its quest for office ahead of principle. It has appeared increasingly isolated from others who opposed Mubarak - an isolation not helped when Islamists in the short-lived parliament proposed a range of religious measures in areas like family law which appalled liberals.

Early promises that the Brotherhood, by far the most organized opposition force for decades, would not seek to dominate the fledgling political system gave way to a different reality. It had said it would only seek a third of the seats in parliament, but then ran for the entire chamber.

And after promising it would not seek the presidency, the group opted at the 11th hour to join the race by nominating Khairat al-Shater for the position. He was later disqualified and the Brotherhood fell back on Morsy, its reserve choice.

The Brotherhood's decision to run hardened suspicions about its ambitions among both the military council and Egyptians at large. The decision also divided the Brotherhood itself, passing by only a slim majority in its advisory council.

After the group's leaders had repeatedly said Egypt needed a "consensus president", even some Brotherhood members warned at the time that running a partisan candidate was a very bad idea.

"The army was very disappointed when Khairat al-Shater announced his presidential bid because they had been given assurances that he would not, as we all were," said one senior Western diplomat in Cairo. "That damaged trust."

That at least partly explains the military council's moves to neutralize the new president's powers and extend its own - amendments which the army's U.S. sponsors have criticized.

Ahead of the election, the Brotherhood had sought to reassure the generals over its intentions. But it also made clear its opposition to the vast economic interests controlled by the army and which were accumulated during the six decades of military-backed backed rule which followed the colonial period.

Brotherhood leaders barely hide the sense of confusion that is pervading the movement itself.

Puzzling over the army's motives, Brotherhood politician Helmi el-Gazzar said it might be simply trying to improve its hand in readiness for negotiations over the future.

"This is with the assumption of good will," he said. But, he added, the generals may have more worrying plans: "If there is ill will, then it means they stay in power in an indirect way, even if there are executive and legislative authorities."

(Additional reporting by Edmund Blair; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)