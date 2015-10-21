Employees count ballots after polls closed in the first phase of parliamentary elections at a voting center in Dokki, Giza governorate, Egypt, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO A political alliance loyal to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has scooped up all 60 list seats up for grabs in the first round of a parliamentary election, results from the country's high election committee showed on Wednesday.

The election was held on Sunday and Monday amid low turnout.

All but four of the 226 individual seats up for grabs in round one will be contested in run-offs between leading candidates to take place on Oct. 26-27 after none of those running clinched more than 50 percent of the vote.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Editing by Alison Williams)