CAIRO The Muslim Brotherhood's party declared on Monday that its candidate Mohamed Morsy had won Egypt's first free presidential election, beating Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister Ahmed Shafik and ending a tradition of rule by presidents plucked from the military.

The official website of Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party announced in a brief message that its candidate was the "first popularly elected Egyptian president." The group had been giving a running total that indicated Morsy had maintain a lead through the night since polls closed on Sunday evening.

At Shafik's campaign headquarters, Ahmed Sarhan said: "I do not accept this, I will not file wrong numbers." But another campaigner said: "I don't think we will make it." One woman campaigner at Shafik's headquarters was in tears.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)