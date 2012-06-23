CAIRO The result of Egypt's presidential election will be announced on Sunday, a member of the committee overseeing the vote told Reuters on Saturday.

"The news conference to announce the presidential election result will be at 3 p.m. (9.00 a.m. EDT) on June 24," committee Secretary-General Hatem Bagato said.

Both Islamist Mohamed Morsy and former air force commander Ahmed Shafik have claimed victory according to their unofficial tallies. The results were supposed to be announced on Thursday but was delayed to examine appeals presented by both candidates.

(Reporting by Marwa Awad; Editing by Alison Williams)