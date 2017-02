CAIRO Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi, who heads the military council that has ruled Egypt for more than 16 months, congratulated the Muslim Brotherhood's candidate on Sunday after his presidential election win was confirmed, state television reported.

The report, made in a brief headline, did not give further details. The army council took control when Hosni Mubarak was overthrown in a popular uprising on February 11, 2011.

